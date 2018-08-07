Sheffield Speedway track will attract big crowd

The countdown is on to the biggest individual event on the Championship calendar.

Once again the Championship Riders’ Individual is at Sheffield’s Owlerton Stadium, on Sunday September 2 (5pm).

Tigers will have Charles Wright in the line-up as he leads the club averages with a possibility of Kyle Howarth joining him.

Organisers predict a bumper crowd with Owlerton now regarded as the home of the event.

Sheffield co-owner Damien Bates said: “We are looking forward to the next major event after the success of the Pairs at Somerset. Here at Sheffield we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from the Championship. Whether you are from Scotland or Essex, this is a truly national event and we will make everyone most welcome.

“We know there will be coaches and minibuses organised, it may seem a long way off but it will be here before you know it!

“Sheffield is a very fair track - Lakeside proved that recently when they came here and won.

“There have been many memorable individual meetings here down the years and I expect this to be the same.

“Every rider who features in this meeting - and we expect the line-up to be one of the best ever - will come to Sheffield desperate to win the top prize.”

Bates added: “You only have to ask previous winners of the meeting what it means to them to have it on their CV.”

Tigers are back in action tomorrow when they face Redcar in a Championship clash.