Sheffield Speedway: "Terrific line-up" expected for big Championship meeting

British icons Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls are in line to lock horns at the Championship Riders’ Individual next month.

It’s the biggest meeting on the Championship calendar and takes place at Sheffield’s Owlerton Stadium on Sunday September 2 (5pm).

Under the qualifying criteria Harris makes it as a Glasgow representative and Nicholls with Peterborough – and that means the men with 10 British titles between them will battle it out for the Riders’ Championship.

Sheffield co-promoter and British Speedway major events co-ordinator Damien Bates said: “Whilst the full line-up is still subject to confirmation it has all the makings of a terrific line-up.

“When you’re talking about riders like Scott and Bomber you know you’re going to be in for a fantastic early evening of entertainment.

“I believe the racing will be as keenly competitive as any of the old PLRC meetings we staged here and there’s a lot of pride on the line to show who is the best rider at Championship level.

“And even though riders have had big meetings in the World Cup and Grand Prix in the past, this meeting is one they want to win.

“We at Sheffield are delighted to be hosting the event and we will do our very best to make it a spectacle as we always do.

“And on a selfish basis, after the season we’ve had at Sheffield I would love to see a home winner to go with the Pairs title we won!

“But there’s very little home advantage because everyone loves riding at Sheffield these days and it’s going to be a wide open field.”

The action starts at 5pm and a bumper crowd is expected with fans from throughout the UK expected to make the journey to South Yorkshire.

Gates are expected to open at 3pm and a 56-page special souvenir programme will be available to commemorate the occasion.