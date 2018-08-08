Sheffield speedway: Teenage rider reveals how sponsors have kept him on track

Joe Lawlor has revealed how new sponsors have saved his career and helped him win a place at Sheffield Tigers.

Lawlor takes his place in the side at Owlerton tomorrow when they launch a hectic spell of three meetings in three days against Redcar.

But the 18-year-old admits there have been times when his career was at a crossroads through a lack of finance and logistical problems.

“It hasn’t been the smoothest journey but my goals have never really changed,” Lawlor said.

“There used to be times where I had to miss National League meetings because there were one or two days my dad couldn’t get off work.

“Then I had a lot of problems with my equipment at points too and unless you’re involved, you don’t realise how costly speedway can be.

“New equipment or servicing your current stuff costs money and it was money we always seemed to be struggling to get together.

“But I’ve been really fortunate this season because I had a few good sponsors who came forward to help me out even more.

“It’s because of them that I’ve been able to invest in some new equipment and some new engines.

“That’s what I’ve been needing to be honest and now I’ve got my chance at this level, hopefully that will help me mix things up with the other riders in this league.”

Tigers are at full strength with the club looking to bounce back from recent disappointments.

And with the club out of play-off contention meetings are running out at Owlerton with the Championship Riders’ Individual on September 2 looking like the last meeting of the season.

SHEFFIELD: Charles Wright, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Broc Nicol, Kyle Howarth, James Shanes, Joe Lawlor.

REDCAR: Ben Barker , Nike Lunna, Dimitri Berge, Jonas B Andersen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mikkel B Andersen, Jordan Stewart.