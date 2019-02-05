Sheffield are turning the clock back to celebrate their 90th anniversary..but they are wary of being struck by colour blindness!

The Owlerton men are planning to mark their big year with a series of commemorative race jackets, one per month to mark the club's achievements throughout the decades.

But it's not proving a black and white job.

Said co-promoter Damien Bates: "We came up with the idea to pay homage to the riders of the past and it will be a fitting tribute.

"The plan is to auction off the jackets, there will be just eight and all will be race-used and unique, or sell them as complete sets and then give a percentage of the cash raised to the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, which is our club charity.

"We want to start with the early days - but there's no-one around who can identify what the exact colours were.

"We have an idea but we don't want to go ahead with the project and then find out we were wrong!

"We know the Tigers rode in blue and yellow after the war but it's beforehand that's proving tricky, especially with only black and white photographs around, so we'd be delighted to hear from anyone who may be able to shed a little light - or colour - on the situation."

Anyone able to help can contact the club via paul.rickett@talk21.com