Sheffield speedway: Jack wants to make an impression at Owlerton

Tigers youngster Jack Smith is ready to give his all for the club after missing out on a Premiership place.

And he insists his disappointment at not securing a return to Belle Vue could work in Sheffield’s favour. Smith, the son of former racer Andy, was pinning his hopes on a place in Manchester to double-up with his Sheffield meetings.

He said: “It may have been a setback, but it won’t keep me down. 2018 is a year I’m focusing on making massive strides in. I’m not putting pressure on myself, I’m just setting myself some targets which will help take me to the next level. Sheffield is my highest team place at the minute. I want to make an impression there right from the off”.

He added: “I want to score as many points as I can at reserve and be a key member of the team.

“I know my average is a lot lower than the other riders in the main body of the team, but that’s where I’m aiming to try and be by the end of the year.

“I’ve done a fair amount of laps at Sheffield now and it’s a track I really do love to ride. So hopefully riding there every single week is going to bring out the best in me and it will hopefully give me a chance to show what I really am capable of.”