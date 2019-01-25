Sheffield speedway: Danny King is back with a bang

New Sheffield No.1 Danny King insists he’s raring to go after finally getting back on a bike.

The former British Champion saw his 2018 campaign cut short in June due to serious arm injuries.

But the 32-year-old came through his first winter session reporting no ill effects and is now focused on getting back to full fitness.

“I went to Leicester last week and I got through plenty of laps,” King said.

“Obviously I was a bit tired because I worked hard but the fitness will come.

“The biggest plus was that the arm felt good and it was a great feeling to be back on a bike.

“I hope to be doing some more laps again soon to build my sharpness up for the new season which I’m really looking forward to.

“To have signed for a club like Sheffield is great and I’ve always loved it whenever I’ve been there.

“I know the management and promotion from my time at Leicester and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the team they’ve built there.”

Meanwhile team-mate Zaine Kennedy has also told how reality has kicked in for him as his British league debut draws ever closer.

“I’ve seen some of the other boys putting pictures and videos of them getting some laps in on social media and it’s the first real time it’s hit me that the season will soon be here,” Kennedy said.

“It really is an exciting time for me because obviously I came over last year and got some laps in on a few different tracks. But when I come over in four or five weeks time, this time it’s for real.

“It’s my first proper team place in England and I want to make a good impression.

“I’ve now sorted all my living arrangements and everything I need set is more-or-less good to go.

“I just cannot wait to get started and I am literally counting down the days.”