Fans’ favourite Kyle Howarth reckons Sheffield are approaching one of their most exciting seasons.

It’s all change for Tigers who will be switching to Sunday race days at Owlerton Stadium.

And the team they’ve assembled is also receiving plenty of praise from experts within the sport.

Howarth, who first joined Sheffield in 2016 and won the league title with them the following year, is hopeful of big things this season and is urging the local public to back them in numbers.

“Sheffield have got some brilliant supporters – but you always want the numbers to grow for the club,” Howarth said.

“Sheffield’s a great club to ride for, they’ve got one of the best race tracks in the country and switching to Sundays for our home meetings will hopefully work out for us.

“It gives families and kids the chance to come along because the 4pm start-time means they can come and meet the riders beforehand, stay for the whole meeting and get back home early enough and they can still be fresh for school on the Monday.

“Speedway is a breathtaking sport when you go and watch it live and we’re really hoping we see plenty of new faces at Sheffield this season.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the past two years but I think 2019 can be another big year for the club” added Howarth.

“Fair play to the management they’ve put a brilliant side together - and it’s down to us as riders to make it work on track because it looks great on paper.

“If we can have a bit of luck, if we can avoid those dreaded injuries then there’s no reason why we can’t go a long way again this season.

“I know what it was like to win the league with Sheffield in 2017 and I’d love to do it again.

“And what makes it more exciting is the fact that with the team we’ve got, it really could happen again if everything goes to plan” he said.