Sheffield Tigers’ bosses say they will enjoy the best venue in the country when work on the first bend at Owlerton is complete.

The old concrete terracing under cover has gone to make way for a massive investment in a 500-capacity conference and banqueting suite.

It means viewing for fans will be on the home straight and third and fourth turns next season.

And it’s been confirmed the mesh barrier on the bends, which is up for Stock Car racing, will be taken down for speedway events to benefit fans with a much improved view of the action.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We already have impressive facilities, but this is going to take the stadium to a new level.

“When you look at the plans and the investment our landlords are making you have to be impressed, it’s going to superb.

“I accept a lot of people loved standing on the first turn but we are moving with the times and the third and fourth bend area will have a clear view of the track and it can accommodate a lot of people.

“It’s going to be the best speedway stadium in the country when the new building is complete. We are very fortunate to be racing at a venue like Owlerton.”

Bates has also been encouraged by the amount of positive feedback regarding the switch to Sunday afternoon racing rather than the traditional Thursday night.

“Of course it doesn’t suit everyone but we’ve had lots of comment from people who are saying they will be able to come along on a Sunday.

“With a 4pm start they can even bring the kids along and hopefully we will see a new generation of supporters.

“There’s so much to look forward to next season, the team is highly rated by many people I’ve spoken to and the lads are buzzing.

“There’s a real determination within the camp to bounce back from last season and challenge for honours once again.”

Season tickets are selling well and the 100 club, which carries many benefits for fans, is available to join.

Kyle Howarth and Ty Proctor will appear at the New Barrack Tavern next Thursday, December 20, to meet up with fans.