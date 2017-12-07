New Sheffield speedway ace makes the Wright decision

Charles Wright is ready to hit the ground running with Sheffield after joining the club.

The Stockport racer has plenty of experience in both the Premiership and Championship and makes the switch from Redcar.

“When I first talked to Sheffield about going there I was excited about it” he said.

“I’ve not always had my best meetings there but I like the place and now I’m going to be racing there every week.

“I think I can improve on my average and get over the right-point mark and help the team.”

He comes into the side on a 7.47 average and joins Lasse Bjerre, Kyle Howarth and Josh Bates.

Promoter Peter Mole said: “I believe he can enhance his performances around Sheffield but can also benefit the team away from home.”

Wright’s arrival means the inevitable departure of Josh Grajczonek after a stunning season with the club. The Aussie ace has linked back up with Poole in the Premiership and is set to focus on Poland and Swedish Leagues and a tilt at a Grand Prix spot.