‘Entertainers’ are booked for event

Home heroes Kyle Howarth and Josh Bates are just the kind of riders fans want to see - and boss Simon Stead has booked them for his farewell meeting.

Stead will bring the curtain down on a glittering career at Owlerton with a big event on March 25 with a bumper crowd expected.

And he’s added the Tigers crowd-pleasers because of their popularity with supporters.

They join World Champion Jason Doyle, Slovakian Grand Prix ace Martin Vaculik, Danish international Hans Andersen and Wolverhampton’s new No.1 Jacob Thorssell in an eye catching field.

Said Stead: “I’ve got to include Kyle and Josh because they are true entertainers. Sometimes as a team manager I wish they would ride in a more easy, simple way but they always give it everything they’ve got on the bike and fans love them.

“They’re great additions to my meeting and I know they get stuck in, they won’t mind the fact they are up against the best riders in the world. They’ll see it as a challenge.

“It’s a big season for both lads this year because they are ready to take a step up another level, they are capable of increasing their average.

“When the team was being put together here at Sheffield I was keen to keep both of them when there was interest from elsewhere.”

Stead added: “Workington were looking at using Kyle and other clubs were asking about Josh but I’m glad we kept them and they’ve got a big part to play in our season. I’m really pleased to have them in my meeting.”