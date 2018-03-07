Aussie ace Chris Holder back at the “cool” Sheffield speedway track

Chris Holder is relishing the prospect of opening the throttle at Owlerton.

Holder, the 2012 World Champion, has been unveiled as one of the top names to appear in Simon Stead’s farewell meeting on March 25.

The Aussie is facing a big year in his career which has stalled at Grand Prix level in recent seasons due to injury and personal issues. Now he’s ready to race and can’t wait to go ‘full gas’ around the ultra-fast Sheffield circuit when he will do battle with current world champion Jason Doyle and Martin Vaculik, Hans Andersen, Chris Harris and Sam Masters.

Stead has also confirmed Leicester duo Krystian Pieszczek and Danny King will line-up in the event.

Holder, who is back in the UK preparing for a big season with Premiership Poole, is a rare visitor to Owlerton these days.

“I don’t get to do any laps round there these days,” he said. “But it’s such a cool track and I’m pleased to be in the meeting. Simon has had a good career and I wish him all the best, I’m happy to be a part of the big day like this.

“I’m sure the racing will be exciting for the fans and it should be a great day.”

Stead is equally thrilled to confirm the addition of deadly rival Sam Masters to the field.

The duo clashed regularly during Stead’s career and their duels were worth the admission money alone.

Stead passed Masters in the Grand Final of the Premier League Riders’ Championship to take the title in 2016.

“I’ve had some battles with Sam,” said Stead. “He’s a great rider.

“When I asked him he messaged me back saying even though I made his life hard sometimes he would be happy to be a part of my day. It’s brilliant.”