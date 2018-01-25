Sheffield Tigers: Howarth targeting Championship title

Kyle Howarth has set his sights on the Championship individual title this year.

The popular event, which features the top rider from every club, is back at Owlerton after a year at Glasgow and will take place on Sunday September 2.

Promoters wanted to try a different venue last season but the financial return to the league was a fraction of the traditional return from a big crowd at Sheffield.

And Howarth, captain of the title winning Tigers last season, already has one eye on the event.

“I want to be as successful as possible in everything I do and I think it’s great to have this meeting back at Sheffield,” he said.

“The first thing I have to do is qualify for the meeting by making my average high enough and I’m really hoping I can become the No.1 at Sheffield but lads like Lasse Bjerre will have something to say about that.

“I’m pleased to see Sheffield getting major events like this, it’s very well deserved.”

Sheffield have also been handed one of the British semi-finals with the top eight riders qualifying for the final at Belle Vue.

The Owlerton event takes place on Thursday May 10 and is expected to include the likes of Howarth, Josh Bates and new Tigers signing Charles Wright.

“I’d love to be British Champion, of course I would,” said Howarth. “Again I’m pleased Sheffield have got the semi-final, it will be tough but if I am drawn at Sheffield then I’ll give it my all.”

Riders for the semi-finals are often allocated with the home track commercial attraction in mind so it would be a surprise if Howarth and Wright aren’t at Sheffield – but with Bates at Leicester in the Premiership he could end up there.