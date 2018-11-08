Sheffield speedway: Kyle Howarth wants to make amends to the fans

Skipper Kyle Howarth has issued a ‘count me in’ message to Sheffield Tigers bosses for next year.

Howarth admits fans were let down by a disappointing season which saw them slump from champs to chumps in 12 months. But he’s keen to come back to Owlerton and make up for it.

Club owners meet in Chepstow next week to finalise the league structure and points limit but Sheffield are happy to remain in the Championship.

Said Howarth: “I know the fans felt let down and at the end of the day we’re the riders riding for their team so we have to accept that. But I was hurting just as much as they were probably. Sheffield are my Championship team who I’ve had so many good times with. So it was tough to take, but we’ll bounce back from it I’m sure.

“The management won’t let another season like this happen again and they’ll be wanting to put things right with a strong team next year.

“I had some really good performances right at the start of the season and then things were pretty much up and down from half way through. But I see Sheffield as my team and of course I’d love to be back for another year in 2019.”

Howarth accepts it was always going to be a big ask to win the title for a second successive season after their 2017 glory – but to finish rock bottom hurt.

“When you win the league the one season, you always believe you’ve got what it takes to win it back-to-back,” Howarth said.

“But as we all now know, things just didn’t go to plan for us at all this season and it was a really disappointing season at Sheffield.

“We had our fair share of injuries, we had the odd disruption in the team and on track results just didn’t go our way.

“From when me and Charles (Wright) won the Pairs in the middle of the season, we hardly had any more joy after that.”