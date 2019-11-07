'Southgate is a fraud' - Sheffield United fans incredulous as two key Blades players miss out on England call-up
England announced their squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches against Montenegro and Kosovo on Thursday afternoon, as the Three Lions look to take the final steps in booking their place at next summer's tournament.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:26 pm
Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell and their loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson both missed out on a spot in the squad, with Manchester City's John Stones and Burnley's Tom Heaton being chosen instead by Gareth Southgate. Here's how Blades fans have reacted to the news on social media.