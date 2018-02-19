Steelers inflict rare defeat on Players No1

Having previously lost only one match all season Premiership leaders Players Lounge No.1 went down to their second defeat in a row this week, losing 3-2 at Steelers Bar.

No.1. however, with the first three quarters of the season gone they will not be too concerned as they hold a 15-point lead on the field.

The two top sides in A division were in opposition, with second placed Laycocks Sports Club needing a win to eat in to Alpine No.2’s lead.

However it was Alpine who came out on top, winning 3-2, to extend their lead to six points.

Allied Snooker Club No.3 won 4-1 at Players Lounge No.4 to move in to second place in B division but they are still two points behind Firth Park WMC who did not play.

In C division Allied Snooker Club Nos. 1 and 2 still sit at the top in that order, despite both teams losing 3-2, to Steelers Bar No.2 and Manpower respectively. The No.1 team also retain their nine point advantage.

Club Baize pulled another point back on D division leaders Colley WMC as they try to recover from their 5-0 defeat by that team two weeks ago. They won 4-1 at St Marys while Colley WMC beat Hartley House SC No.1 3-2. Coincidentally they now trail by five points.

E division leaders Stocksbridge Legionnaires surprisingly slipped to a 4-1 defeat at home to St Marys No.2, only their third loss of the season. It leaves Steelers Bar No.6, who did not have a match this round, just two points behind them.

There was no surprise in F division as Spot On No.2 continued their winning ways with a 5-0 win over British Legion. It puts them a daunting 21 points in front of second placed Sheffield Deaf who did not have a match.

The top break of the week was shared by two Allied players, Dave Manuel for No.1 in the match mentioned above and Johnnie Bates for No.5 in their 3-2 win over Steelers Plaza with 43 each.

Other breaks were made by Andy Garner with 42, Wayne Wootton, Carl Whitby and Ashley Maplecroft all with 37, Tom Broadhurst 34, Ashley Barratt 31 and Martin Lawrence 30.