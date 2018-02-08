No 1 potters extend lead at top of Premiership to 15 points

Players Lounge No.1’s lead continues to grow at the top of the Premiership.

This week they won 4-1 at Alpine No.1 while nearest rivals Corner Pocket could only take three points off Darnall Victory Club and so fall a further point back, a gap that now stands at 15 points.

The gap at the top of A division held steady at three points as the top two teams both won 3-2, leaders Alpine No.2 at Carlton No.1 and second placed Laycocks Sports Club at Wortley Club.

For the first time in many weeks more than a single point now separates the top team, which seems to change after every match, from the rest in B division. Firth Park WMC beat bottom side Woodseats WMC 5-0 to go clear at the top as Carlton SC No.2, who came into the match level with them, slipped up losing 3-2 at Thrybergh Club.

C division leaders Allied Snooker Club No.1 continued their winning ways beating Southey SC 4-1.

Second placed Saxon Hotel did hold their own, beating Steelers Bar No.2 by the same score, so remain a considerable eight points adrift.

The top two teams in D division went head to head with Colley WMC taking all five points off Club Baize in what could be the decisive result in that race. Although Colley have played a match more than Baize they are now eleven points in front.

Steelers Bar No.6 held top spot in E division for the first time going in to this round of matches but lost 3-2 to Hartley House SC No.2. Stocksbridge Legionnaires, who have led for most of the season, beat Spot On No.3 3-2 to pull back the point they had fallen behind, but more importantly they have a game in hand.

The team with the biggest lead in any division, Spot On No.2, extended it with a 5-0 win over Hillsborough Club. It puts them a massive 16 points in front of nearest rivals Sheffield Deaf, who were beaten 3-2 by British Legion, and Spot On have played a match less.

The top break of the week was made by Chris Risley with a 66 to help Alpine No.2 to the 3-2 win mentioned above. Other good breaks were made by Steve Sollitt with 58, Jason Evans 50, Tom Scott 46, Bradley Andrews 43, Chris Horne 34, Mick Sheldon 31 and Julian Bell and Dave Manuel both with 30.

Results

Snookercues4u Premier League

Park Club2........................2 Steelers Bar No.5........................3

Alpine No.1 1 Players Lounge No.1.....................4

Corner Pocket 3 Darnall Vic Club...........................2

The Diner’s A division

Carlton SC No.1 2 Alpine No.2...................................3

Lowood Club 2 Shiregreen WMC.........................3

Wortley Club 2 Laycocks Sports Club..................3

Barker Billiards’ B division

Firth Park WMC 5 Woodseats WMC.........................0

Lees Hall 3 Allied Snooker Club No.3.............2

Players Lounge No.4 2 Steelers Bar No.8........................3

Thrybergh Club 3 Carlton SC No.2...........................2

John Hewitt’s C division

Allied Snooker Club No.1 4 Southey SC...................................1

Manpower 3 Dronfield Contact........................2

Saxon Hotel 4 Steelers Bar No.2.........................1

Spot On No.1 2 Allied Snooker Club No.2.............3

DR Metal Treatments’ D division

Colley WMC 5 Club Baize....................................0

St Marys No.1 2 Back Club 88................................3

Hartley House SC No.1 3 Earl Old Boys ...............................2

Owen Trophies’ E division

Steelers Plaza 3 St Marys No.2..............................2

Steelers Bar No.6 2 Hartley House SC No.2................3

Stocksbridge 3 Spot On No.3...............................2

Mills Snooker F division

Sheffield Deaf 2 British Legion..............................3

Crookes SC 3 Sheffield Transport Club.............2

Spot On No.2 5 Hillsborough Club.......................0

Steelers Business Houses League

Steelers A 2 Steelers Edwin Blyde...................3

Park Club 4 Steelers B.....................................1

Allied 4 Crown Labels..............................1