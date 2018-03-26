David collects trophy from brother Carl

The final of both the Sheffield Snooker Championship and the Marshall Cup have taken place. Both were staged at the Players Lounge who sponsors both events together with Coors.

The Sheffield Championship (scratch competition) was the first to be decided with Brett Miller taking his first title with a 5-0 win over five times former champion David Dalton.

The Marshall Cup (handicap) was a much closer affair with both players needing two of the last three balls in the final frame to win.

Kurtis Norman led 2-0 and 3-2 but David Whitby levelled up to force a decider.

With just blue, pink and black left just two points separated them. Eventually David took an excellent blue and gained position on pink. He took his time and a deep breath before knocking it in to the middle bag for frame, match and title. Uniquely he takes the title from his brother Carl who won it last season. The Almond brothers Bert and Ernest did both win the trophy before the war, but not in consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, with just three more matches to be played just one divisional championship has been decided, but some of the rest are nearer to settlement than others.

In the Premiership leaders Players Lounge No.1 took another four points towards the title, winning 4-1 at Steelers Sports Bar No.5. They now take on Alpine No.1 in the next round and a maximum five points there would put them beyond catching.

The leaders of A division, Alpine No.2, did not have a match, while second placed Laycocks Sports Club won 3-2 at Carlton SC No.1. It leaves Alpine with a five point lead, so well placed but still with work to do.

Carlton SC No.2 who are chasing leaders Firth Park WMC in B division did pull a point back on them with a 4-1 win at Allied Snooker Club No.3 while Firth Park won 3-2 at Lees Hall. However a six point gap remains which looks ever more difficult to bridge. Allied Snooker Club No.2 pulled up in to second place in C division with a 4-1 win over Steelers Sports Bar No.2. They still trail their No.1 side by seven points though, despite them going down 3-2 at Spot On No.1.

Club Baize’s chance of catching Colley WMC seems mission impossible and it may work out that way, but next week is their chance.

This week they dropped to 11 points behind Colley WMC as despite them beating Earl Old Boys 4-1 Colley went one better against Allied Snooker Club No.4 with a clean sweep of all five points.

E division is the closest divisional fight for the title.

Stocksbridge Legionnaires put a point between them and Steelers Sports Bar No.6 with a 4-1 at Allied Snooker Club No.5 while Steelers only beat Spot On No.3 by three frames to two.

The first title winners of this season were declared in F division. It went to Spot On No.2 without them even having a match as teams below who could have caught them all dropped points. The best win in that division came from Sheffield Transport with a 4-1 win at Sheffield Deaf Club that sees them exchange second and third place.

The highest break of the week came from Rob Skidmore with a 45 for Club Baize, to which Andy Gardner added a 41 for a 5-0 win at Shiregreen WMC.

Results

Snookercues4u Premier League: Steelers Sports Bar No.5 1 Players Lounge No.1 4; Alpine No.1 4 Darnall Victory Club 1; Park Club 1 Steelers Sports Bar No.1 4

The Diner’s A division: Carlton SC No.1 2 Laycocks Sports Club 3; Shiregreen WMC 0 Cueball Four 5; Lowood Club 1 Wortley Club 4

Barker Billiards’ B division: Lees Hall 2 Firth Park WMC 3; Thrybergh Club 4 Steelers Sports Bar No.8 1; Allied Snooker Club No.3 1 Carlton SC No.2 3; Players Lounge No.4 2 Woodseats WMC 3

John Hewitt’s C division: Saxon Hotel 2 Dronfield Contact Club 3; Allied Snooker Club No.2 4 Steelers Sports Bar No.2 1; Manpower 3 Southey SC 2; Spot On No.1 3 Allied Snooker Club No.1 2

DR Metal Treatments’ D division: Club Baize 4 Earl Old Boys 1; Colley WMC 5 Allied Snooker Club No.4 0; Hartley House SC No.1 3 Back Club 88 2. Owen Trophies’ E division: Steelers Plaza 4 Hartley House SC No.2 1; Steelers Sports Bar No.6 3 Spot On No.3 2; Allied Snooker Club No.5 1 Stocksbridge Legionnaires 4. Mills Snooker F division: Sheffield Deaf 1 Sheffield Transport 4; Crookes SC 2 Hillsborough Club 3. Steelers Business Houses League: Park Club 4 Steelers Edwin Blyde 1; Crown Labels 2 Steelers A 3; Steelers B 1 Allied 4