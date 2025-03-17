Sisters soar to success at trampolining regional challenge cup

Sisters Kailey Newsome (17) and Evie Newsome (13) shone at the Trampolining Regional Challenge Cup finals in Harrogate yesterday, securing first and second place.

Their success means they will now represent Yorkshire at the National Finals at Birmingham Arena this July. Competing against top regional talent, the duo impressed with their skill and consistency, earning their place on the national stage. Their achievement marks a huge milestone as they prepare to take on the country’s best in the finals.

Kailey and Evie are from Woodhouse, Sheffield and are both members of the Sheffield City Stars Trampolining Club, which is based at Handsworth Grange School, where they train regularly. Their success at the regional event is a testament to years of dedication, hard work, and practice, as both sisters have been trampolining since they were just eight years old.

Kailey (left) & Evie (right) Newsome

Kailey, who currently attends The Thomas Rotherham College (TRC), and Evie, a student at Handsworth Grange School, have spent countless hours refining their routines, building their strength, and perfecting their technique. Their achievements at the Regional Challenge Cup mark a significant milestone in their trampolining journey, demonstrating their skill, composure, and determination to compete at the highest level.

Speaking about their success, Kailey said: "It’s amazing to have qualified for the nationals, and even better to do it alongside my sister. We’ve both worked so hard for this, and we can’t wait to represent Yorkshire on the big stage."

Evie added: "I’m so excited! Competing at nationals is a dream come true, and it’s really special to be doing it with my sister. We’re going to keep training hard and do our best in Birmingham."

Their coach, Rebecca Baran, at Sheffield City Stars Trampolining Club praised their dedication, saying: "Kailey and Evie have put in an incredible amount of effort, and their results speak for themselves. They are both fantastic trampolinists, and we’re so proud of them for making it to the National Finals."

The National Finals at Birmingham Arena in July will bring together the best trampolinists from across the UK, making it a highly competitive event. With their recent performance in Harrogate proving their ability to handle pressure and perform at the highest level, Kailey and Evie will be ones to watch as they take on the challenge.

For now, the sisters will continue their intense training at Sheffield City Stars, preparing their routines and fine-tuning their skills in the hope of making Yorkshire proud on the national stage.