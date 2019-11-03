Silver for Hallamshire U15s in English Cross Country Relays Championships

Fielding the same trio that recently won the Northerrn Championships, Hallamshire U15 girls finished ahead of some very good racing pedigree to claim second spot.

Ruby Simpson came in seventh after the opening stage before Annie Naylor made short work of the leaders to finish in front after stage two.

Emma Shipley could not hold off the challenge of an outstanding runner from Vale Royal on the anchor stage but did well to stay ahead of Windsor, Slough and Eton to clinch silver.

Hallamshire’s B team were an excellent tenth.

Rotherham claimed silver in the U13 girls race, beating the Stockport trio that had edged them out in the Northern Championships only to miss out on gold to Wolverhampton.

Mischa Walsh came home in second after the first stage before Emily Bott and Lilia Harris held the position over the next two to claim silver.

Northern Senior Champions Rotherham finished 12th in the women’s race with their B team just one place and six seconds behind.

The Rotherham A team was Nicola Devine, Zara Knappy and Calli Thackery with the latter making up six places on the final stage.

Their B team was Natasha Hatswell, Jenny Blizard and Keri Pearson. Hallamshire finished 18th.

Hallamshire’s men were 15th in their four stage race with their highlight being Andy Heyes who finished fourth on the opening stage. Good as that was on a very competitive leg, it was eclipsed by the run of James Gormley (City of Sheffield and Dearne) who finished runner up.

Hallamshire and Rotherham were seventh and eighth respectively in the junior women’s race whilst Hallamshire were ninth in the U17 women’s race and tenth in the U17 men’s event.