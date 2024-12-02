Sheffield's Becca Hembrough wins leadership title at Women in Golf Awards

A sparkle of women – and men - came together at Foxhills in Surrey on Thursday night to celebrate a year of incredible achievements by women in the golf industry at the 2024 Women in Golf Awards.

One of the winners on the night was Becca Hembrough, whose success as England Golf Performance Manager for women’s golf has set new standards in the sport.

Becca beat off strong competition to take the award with finalists on the night being Anna Darnell, Resort Director at The Grove who took Brand of the Year award earlier in the evening and Sarah Blunden, General Manager of Hoebridge Golf Centre. The Women’s Leadership is a new award for 2024, sponsored by The Golf Club Manager’s Association, whose CEO Tom Brooke was on hand to present the award to Becca on the night.

Over the past 10 years, Becca has led England to become the most successful women's golf team in Europe. In 2022/3 she championed the development of a new strategy for England Golf Performance, which is already bearing fruit.

The Women in Golf award winners 2024 show the breadth of opportunity for women working in golf

In 2024 one of her players was ranked World no. 1 - a first for an English amateur golfer, all 3 female teams won a medal in the European Team Championships (gold for U18s) and 4 players were named for the Curtis Cup, who beat the USA.

Becca has also demonstrated leadership through the Project Ukraine programme, which has had a huge impact on the golf world.

Awards founder Nicole Wheatley said: “Becca’s achievements leading and developing the England team over the last 10 years are phenomenal. Her success deserves to be celebrated which is why I am delighted to see her accept this award."

She added: “I hope that by highlighting her success we can amplify awareness of what she has achieved as this level of success really should be celebrated outside of golf.”

Becca Hembrough's success at England Golf is un[precedented and was celebrated at The Women in Golf Awards 2024

Now in its third year, the awards showcase the work of women from across all sectors of the industry and provide an important platform that inspires more women to consider a career in golf. On the night, BBC sport presented Katherine Downes presented awards in 10 categories, spanning all areas of the industry.

The 2024 winners are:

· Unsung Hero, sponsored by England Golf – Di Stock, Chief Referee, Hampshire Ladies Golf

· Brand of the Year, sponsored by The British Golf Industry Association – The Grove

· International Woman, sponsored by Perry Ellis - Karen Lunn, CEO WPGA Tour Australasia and Chair of Australian Golf Industry Council

· Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PING - Bishop's Stortford Golf Club 'Blue Course', Barbara Tucker

· Women in Turfcare, sponsored by BIGGA - Anna Nilsson, Deputy Head Greenkeeper of the Brabazon Golf Course at The Belfry

· Women PGA Professional, sponsored by TGI Golf Partnership - Sarah Bennett

· Women’s Leadership, sponsored by the GCMA - Becca Hembrough, England Golf Performance Manager (Female Golf)

· Rising Star, sponsored by Club Car - Molly Pavey, Group General Manager Bramshaw Golf Club and Paultons Golf Centre

· Special Award – Trailblazers - Fiona Womack, Bishop Stortford GC and Sharon Eales Royal Birkdale GC

· Special Award – Inspirational Achievement - Adele McLean, Managing Director TGI Golf