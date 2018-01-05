Sheffield world and Paralympic champion rower Grace Clough targets Tokyo games

Sheffield’s Grace Clough, a triple world champion and Paralympic Games gold medalist, is going for more glory.

The 26-year-old former High Storrs student, has decided to try to make the GB boat to defend their Paralympic title in Tokyo in 2020.

But although she’s never lost a major race in the mixed coxed four event and is a double world champion, she says her place isn’t guaranteed. “It’s like starting all over again. I have to maintain and even improve on the times and standards set to even be considered for selection.” “There may well be competition for places so we all have to perform”.

The first real test is to be chosen for the next World Championships in Bulgaria in September.

She was in the British team which won the title in Florida last year , repeating triumphs of 2014 and 2015.

The honours just keep coming for Grace. She was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University and is awaiting the result of her MA in sociology from Oxford University. She also had a first class sociology degree from Leeds.

Grace already holds an MBE for services to rowing on the back of her gold in Rio and has a Sheffield Legends’ plaque in front of Sheffield Town Hall.

Grace, an all-round sportswoman, is a former Socrates Ladies FC player. She captained Yorkshire at basketball and also played for Sheffield Hatters.

She only took up rowing in late 2013.