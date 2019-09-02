Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Bullen remains guarded on future, Spanish side home in on £8m winger swoop - Championship gossip
It's set to be a busy old day in the Championship, as the transfer window closes across Europe and in England's lower divisions.
By Richie Boon
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 06:49
A number of second tier sides could be set to loan and sell players, as they look to cut down their squads ahead of the international break. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...