Championship

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Bullen remains guarded on future, Spanish side home in on £8m winger swoop - Championship gossip

It's set to be a busy old day in the Championship, as the transfer window closes across Europe and in England's lower divisions.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 06:49

A number of second tier sides could be set to loan and sell players, as they look to cut down their squads ahead of the international break. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Terriers cash in on winger

Serbian side Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who made 93 appearances for the Terriers during a four year spell. (BBC Sport). (Photo credit: Oli Scraff/AFP/Getty Images)

2. Royals youngster set for Belgium loan move

Reading striker Tom Holmes looks set to join Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare on loan until the end of the season, as the Royal look to trim their wealth of striking options. (Get Reading). (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

3. Millers home in on Leeds United target

Rotherham United of landing Rangers winger Jake Hastie, who was believed to have rejected a move to Leeds United earlier in the summer. (Scottish Sun). (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

4. Rams boss rips into struggling side

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu tore into his side following their 3-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, branding the struggling Rams as 'arrogant' in their approach. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

