Sheffield Wednesday's Great Escape: Get an 8-page pull-out with today's print edition of The Star

Fans can relive the key moments in Wednesday’s battle for Championship survival.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 7th May 2024, 08:22 BST
Readers of the print edition of The Star today (May 7) will receive an extra supplement covering Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘great escape’.

The eight-page pull-out covers the Owls’ remarkable survival in the Championship in depth.

Fans will have the chance to relive key moments in the club’s battle to avoid relegation.

It comes free with today’s newspaper.

