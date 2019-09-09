Championship

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk reveals alternative club offers, top tier sides eye £20m-rated midfielder - Championship gossip

The Championship will resume this weekend, and second tier sides are eager to hit the ground running following the international break, pushing forwards into the next stretch of the campaign.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 07:02

As always, there's a bucket-load of talking points and rumours flying around in the Championship, as off-the-field developments bubble away in the background. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the division...

1. Clarets eye Boro's starlet defender

Burnley are said to be lining up a £9m bid for Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood when the transfer window opens in January, but also face competition from Spurs. (The Sun) (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2. Ex-Leicester City full-back training with Baggies

Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson is understood to be training with West Bromwich Albion, with a view to signing for the Baggies on a permanent deal. (The Sun). (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

3. Whites battle to keep Poland international

Leeds United are believed to have begun negotiations with midfielder Mateusz Klich over a new contract, as they look to avoid the Poland international leaving on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

4. New favourite for Terriers job

Danny Cowley, who was heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday last week, is now the bookies' odds-on favourite for the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

