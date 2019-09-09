Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk reveals alternative club offers, top tier sides eye £20m-rated midfielder - Championship gossip

As always, there's a bucket-load of talking points and rumours flying around in the Championship, as off-the-field developments bubble away in the background. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the division...
1. Clarets eye Boro's starlet defender
Burnley are said to be lining up a £9m bid for Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood when the transfer window opens in January, but also face competition from Spurs. (The Sun) (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
2. Ex-Leicester City full-back training with Baggies
Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson is understood to be training with West Bromwich Albion, with a view to signing for the Baggies on a permanent deal. (The Sun). (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
3. Whites battle to keep Poland international
Leeds United are believed to have begun negotiations with midfielder Mateusz Klich over a new contract, as they look to avoid the Poland international leaving on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
4. New favourite for Terriers job
Danny Cowley, who was heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday last week, is now the bookies' odds-on favourite for the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
