Championship

Sheffield Wednesday under fresh stadium sale scrutiny, Manchester City eye Middlesbrough defender - Championship gossip

This Championship is looking like it could be set for one of its most competitive seasons in years, with a tightly-packed division showing no signs of drifting apart in the early stages of the campaign. After a turbulent start to the season, Sheffield Wednesday will now be looking to push on under their new manager Garry Monk, and will be confident of securing an all-important play-off place in May.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 06:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 06:55 am

As always, there's been plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the second tier, as clubs look to formulate plans for the upcoming January transfer window, and plot their way to a successful 2019/20 campaign. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Rams send promising midfielder out on loan

Derby County youngster Alex Babos has completed short-term loan deal to FC United of Manchester, as he looks to get more first team experience under his belt at a lower level. (Derby Telegraph). (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Tigers winger tipped for move abroad

Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have identified Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki as a key target, as they look to cover injury issues with the Poland international. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Whites star discusses manager language barrier

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa's use of an interpreter can be a challenge on the training field, but revealed that the Argentine is still more than capable of getting his point across to his players. (TalkSPORT). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Chairman rubbishes transfer claims

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has scoffed at claims that Middlesbrough and Derby are chasing the club's top talents Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, urging fans to 'ignore' the rumours. (Hartlepool Mail). (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Photo: Mark Thompson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3