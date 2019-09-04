(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: The latest front-runners for the Owls job as fresh contender becomes new hot favourite

Sheffield Wednesday look to be moving closer to appointing a new, permanent manager, with the international break proving an ideal opportunity to finalise their decision.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 08:44

The Owls have taken their time to find the right candidate, as they seek out a capable manager to help them push towards promotion this season. Here's who Sky Bet reckon are the current front-runners for the job...

1. Rui Silva

Odds: 25/1 - It doesn't look any chance of the Wolves assistant manager getting the job, even though Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino publicly backed him for it. Whatever worth that may have...(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2. Roland Nilsson

Odds: 25/1. The Owls legend has made it known he's keen on the job, and he's currently managing the Sweden U21 team. His odds fairly are long, mind. (Photo credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)

3. Nigel Pearson

Odds: 25/1 - The former Wednesday ace was at one stage a front-runner for the job, but he's now being linked to financially struggling Bolton Wanderers. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Garry Monk

Odds: 25/1. He's still searching for a new club after leaving Birmingham City earlier in the summer, but seems a fair off being in contention for the Owls position. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

