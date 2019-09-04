Sheffield Wednesday: The latest front-runners for the Owls job as fresh contender becomes new hot favourite
Sheffield Wednesday look to be moving closer to appointing a new, permanent manager, with the international break proving an ideal opportunity to finalise their decision.
By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 08:44
The Owls have taken their time to find the right candidate, as they seek out a capable manager to help them push towards promotion this season. Here's who Sky Bet reckon are the current front-runners for the job...