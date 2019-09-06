(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: The latest front-runners for the Owls job as ex-Leeds United boss powers into pole position

The Sheffield Wednesday managerial saga rolls on, as the Owls still continue to search for Steve Bruce's successor. So far, a host of coaches have been linked with the job, but Wednesday are taking their time to ensure they find the right candidate.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 08:43

The international break could be the ideal time for the Owls to make an appointment, and it seems like an appointment could be close. Click and scroll through to see who bookmakers Sky Bet reckon are the current key contenders for the big job...

1. Nigel Pearson

Odds: 25/1 - The former Wednesday ace was at one stage a front-runner for the job, but he's now being linked elsewhere. His last role was with Belgian side OH Leuven.. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

2. Daniel Stendel

Odds: 25/1. He's a manager in high demand after excelling with Barnsley and getting them promoted last season. He has also recently been linked with the Huddersfield Town job.. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

3. Rui Silva

Odds: 25/1 - It doesn't look any chance of the Wolves assistant manager getting the job. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino publicly backed him for it, but it doesn't seem to have done the trick. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

4. Roland Nilsson

Odds: 25/1. The Owls legend has made it known he's keen on the job, and he's currently managing the Sweden U21 team. His odds fairly are long, mind, suggesting he's not on Wednesday's radar. (Photo credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

