Sheffield Wednesday: The latest front-runners for the Owls job as ex-Leeds United boss powers into pole position
The Sheffield Wednesday managerial saga rolls on, as the Owls still continue to search for Steve Bruce's successor. So far, a host of coaches have been linked with the job, but Wednesday are taking their time to ensure they find the right candidate.
By Richie Boon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 08:43
The international break could be the ideal time for the Owls to make an appointment, and it seems like an appointment could be close. Click and scroll through to see who bookmakers Sky Bet reckon are the current key contenders for the big job...