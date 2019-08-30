(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: The latest favourites for the Owls job as Lee Bullen prepares for seventh match in charge

Sheffield Wednesday may be about to play their sixth Championship game of the season this weekend, but they're still yet to appoint a new permanent manager.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 08:45

With a gruelling campaign ahead of them, and the race for promotion set to be fiercely competitive, the Owls will want to decide on a new manager sooner rather than later. Here's who the bookies think are the current front-runners to land the big job at Hillsborough...

1. Benito Carbone

Odds: 25/1. The former Owls star is known to be very interested in the role, but the bookies don't seem to fancy his chances at all. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

2. Rui Silva

Odds: 22/1. Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino rather strangely chose to endorse the Wolves assistant for the role, but his odds have continued to slide over the past few weeks. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

3. Nigel Pearson

Odds: 22/1. At one stage he was right up there among the bookies' front-runners, but he doesn't appear to be among the key contenders anymore. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Jose Peseiro

Odds: 22/1. His CV really is quite the varied delight, which includes an Egyptian league title and domestic cup success in Portugal. He's also after a job, after leaving Sporting CP last winter. (Photo credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

