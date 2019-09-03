Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday target seals move elsewhere, Swansea City striker speaks out on interest - Championship gossip

The international break is upon us, and Championship clubs will use the opportunity to evaluate their start to the season, and prepare to push on once the domestic campaign returns later in the month.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:54

As always, there's still a hefty amount of buzz around the English second tier even when the transfer window is closed. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Leeds United ace close to sealing new deal

Leeds United ace Kalvin Philips is said to be moving closer to signing a new contract, which is likely to make him one of the club's highest earners. (Football Insider). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

2. Tigers striker embarks on new loan spell

Hull City striker Nouha Dicko has left the club to join Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season, as he looks to rediscover his goal scoring form. (Football League World). (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

3. Addicks boss rules out Terriers move

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has decided to remain with the high-flying Addicks, despite being heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (London News Online). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Bony set for Premier League return

Ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony is rumoured to be close to joining Brighton, as he looks to reignite his career after spending time training with Newport County. (The Sun). (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

