Sheffield Wednesday target seals move elsewhere, Swansea City striker speaks out on interest - Championship gossip
The international break is upon us, and Championship clubs will use the opportunity to evaluate their start to the season, and prepare to push on once the domestic campaign returns later in the month.
By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:54
As always, there's still a hefty amount of buzz around the English second tier even when the transfer window is closed. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...