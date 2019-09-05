Championship

Sheffield Wednesday target Danny Cowley's compensation fee revealed, ex-Sheffield United boss favourite for Huddersfield job - Championship gossip

Ah, the international break. While there's something a little troubling about there being no domestic football at the weekend, rest assured that second tier sides are still working away tirelessly behind the scenes, as they look to hit the ground running next week.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 06:55

On top of that, there's the important matter of two clubs still hunting for a new manager - a process they'll want to wrap up sooner rather than later. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Whites tipped to sign defender in January

Leeds United have been linked with a surprise January move for Hamilton's 19-year-old defender George Stanger, who has been capped at youth level for New Zealand. (Glasgow Evening Times). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Spurs look to sign wonderkid's twin brother

Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon is believed to be a target for Spurs, who signed his twin brother, Ryan, for £25m on deadline day in the summer transfer window. (The Sun) . (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

3. Baggies handed double fitness boost

West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of welcoming both Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend back to the side after the international break, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming they're close to full fitness. (Birmingham Mail). (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

4. Swans icon handed key role at club

Swansea City have appointed their legendary former player Leon Britton as their new sporting director. He made 520 appearances for the club during his career. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

