Championship

Sheffield Wednesday sweat over defender injury, Manchester United eye Stoke City starlet - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is shaping up to be a classic, with exciting title, promotion, and relegation races set to go down to the wire. Seven matches in, just six points separate the top 12 sides in a tightly-packed league table.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 07:22 am
Updated 7 minutes ago

While the transfer window is remains closed until January, the rumour mill is still whirring away, and there's plenty of Championship stories doing the rounds. Scroll and click your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division...

1. Whites starlet targets goal streak

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Mason

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Boro miss out on two targets to Bluebirds

Middlesbrough were apparently interested in signing both Isaac Vassell and Robert Glatzel over the summer, but were unable to afford either player, which saw them both join Cardiff City. (Wales Online). (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Lilywhites boss talks up squad quality

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed he's spoilt for choice with the number of quality options available to him, and that the strong start to the season has surpassed his initial expectations. (Lancashire Evening Post). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Blues loanee targets top tier football

Birmingham City loanee Jake Clarke-Salter has revealed that he's determined to play Premier League football in the near future, after entering into his fourth spell in a row on loan from Chelsea. (Independent). (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Photo: Giuseppe Bellini

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3