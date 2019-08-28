Championship

Sheffield Wednesday summer signing targets first team spot, race heats up for Stoke City striker - Championship gossip

Championship sides can't purchase any new players until January, but clubs from the lower domestic divisions and European teams are still hard at work, with a number of second tier stars likely to exit before the end of the month.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 07:25

The rumour mill is set to go into overdrive as September draws nearer, with last minute deals likely involving Championship players. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and transfer rumours from the Championship...

1. Whites backed to sign Arsenal ace on permanent deal

Ex-England striker Darren Bent has tipped Leeds United to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nkiteah on a permanent deal in the future, if he can help the club secure promotion this season. (Football Insider). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Ex-Stoke City boss moves to second favourite in Huddersfield Town job race

Gary Rowett has emerged as a contender for the vacant Huddersfield Town job, with his odds now sitting at 7/2 with the bookies, making him the second favourite for the role. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Cottagers confirm defender release

Fulham have confirmed the exit of centre-back Marcelo Djajo, who is now on the brink of completing a move back to his former club Lugo. (Marca). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4. Derby County boss shrugs off talk of pressure

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has dismissed talk of his side being under pressure to beat Brentford this weekend, following their 3-0 Carabao Cup thrashing by Nottingham Forest. (Derby Telegraph). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

