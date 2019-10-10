Sheffield Wednesday summer signing makes frank admission, Wigan Athletic boss favourite for Sunderland job - Championship gossip
With the international break now under way, Championship sides will be using the opportunity to plan ahead, as England aim to book their place at next summer's Euro 2020 through the qualification process. Sheffield Wednesday players not involved this week will be glad of the rest, and should be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.
When the action resumes, Sheffield Wednesday travel to face Neil Warnock's Cardiff City, who are currently sitting three points off the Owls down in 12th place. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background over the past few days, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.