Sheffield Wednesday summer signing makes frank admission, Wigan Athletic boss favourite for Sunderland job - Championship gossip

With the international break now under way, Championship sides will be using the opportunity to plan ahead, as England aim to book their place at next summer's Euro 2020 through the qualification process. Sheffield Wednesday players not involved this week will be glad of the rest, and should be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:04 am
Updated Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:05 am

When the action resumes, Sheffield Wednesday travel to face Neil Warnock's Cardiff City, who are currently sitting three points off the Owls down in 12th place. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background over the past few days, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Championship duo step up chase for new managers

Barnsley and Reading are set to continue their quest to secure new managers, with Bobby Hassell tipped to manage the former, and Mark Hughes the favourite to take the reins at the latter. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

2. Bees ace signs new deal

Brentford has successfully tied down star winger Sergi Canos to a new four-year deal, after fighting off interest from the likes of Russian side FC Krasnador over the summer. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

3. Ex-Millwall stopper training with Villains

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who was released by Millwall at the end of last season, is said to be training with Aston Villa, as the Scotland international looks to find himself a new club. (Daily Mail). (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

4. Whites chief discussing January plans

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has hinted that the club may not do much transfer business in January, suggesting that the slim pickings available put him off pursuing deals. (HITC). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

