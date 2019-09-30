Championship

Sheffield Wednesday striker tipped for exit, Chelsea lead race to land Wigan Athletic wonderkid - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday were on fire last weekend, as Garry Monk’s side ripped Middlesbrough’s defence with a comprehensive 4-1 win at the Riverside Stadium. However, given the lightning pace of the division, the Owls will have no time to savour their fine win, with a trip to face Hull City taking place tomorrow night. The Tigers have looked in decent form so far this season, and would be another good scalp for Wednesday to take as they continue their push for promotion.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:49 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:49 am

While the transfer window won't open for business again until January, there's been a wealth of rumours doing the round in the second tier, as the season begins to take shape heading into its third month. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Whites urged to land Championship goal machine

Former football Gary McSheffrey has claimed Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who scored 24 goals last season, would be an ideal signing for Leeds United, as he's currently not featuring for the Magpies. (HITC). (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

2. Terriers boss pays tribute to suffering fans

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has paid tribute to the club's fans for their continued support and positivity through a tricky time, after the Terriers moved off the bottom spot with a 1-1 draw against Millwall. (Hull Examiner)

3. Potters line up Nathan Jones replacement candidates

Stoke City have apparently already drawn up possible replacements for under-fire boss Nathan Jones, with the likes of Tony Pulis, David Moyes, and Coventry City boss Mark Robins said to be the lead candidates. (Team Talk). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Barnsley boss reveals reason behind player absence

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has revealed that Mike Bahre's surprise absence from his squad to face Brentford was due to an unspecified injury which meant the player couldn't train at all last week. (Football League World). (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

