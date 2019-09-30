Sheffield Wednesday striker tipped for exit, Chelsea lead race to land Wigan Athletic wonderkid - Championship gossip
Sheffield Wednesday were on fire last weekend, as Garry Monk’s side ripped Middlesbrough’s defence with a comprehensive 4-1 win at the Riverside Stadium. However, given the lightning pace of the division, the Owls will have no time to savour their fine win, with a trip to face Hull City taking place tomorrow night. The Tigers have looked in decent form so far this season, and would be another good scalp for Wednesday to take as they continue their push for promotion.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:49 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:49 am
While the transfer window won't open for business again until January, there's been a wealth of rumours doing the round in the second tier, as the season begins to take shape heading into its third month. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.