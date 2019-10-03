Sheffield Wednesday star eager to make Hillsborough 'a fortress', ex-Owls winger training with new club - Championship gossip
Sheffield Wednesday were bitterly disappointed to suffer defeat against Hull City on Tuesday evening, especially after they were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty for a foul on loanee Jacob Murphy in the second half. Garry Monk will be keen to get another three points on the board before the international break, as his side continue to push for promotion.
Next up, the Owls host Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough on Saturday – a side who Wednesday have beaten in five of their last six meetings. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours simmering away in the background, as second tier managers continue their efforts to strengthen their sides. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.