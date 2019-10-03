Championship

Sheffield Wednesday star eager to make Hillsborough 'a fortress', ex-Owls winger training with new club - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday were bitterly disappointed to suffer defeat against Hull City on Tuesday evening, especially after they were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty for a foul on loanee Jacob Murphy in the second half. Garry Monk will be keen to get another three points on the board before the international break, as his side continue to push for promotion.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:54 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:54 am

Next up, the Owls host Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough on Saturday – a side who Wednesday have beaten in five of their last six meetings. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours simmering away in the background, as second tier managers continue their efforts to strengthen their sides. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Ex-Baggies striker tipped for shock January switch

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, who only joined the club in the summer after leaving Championship side West Brom, is already being linked with a shock January move to Serie A giants Inter. (Calcio Mercato). (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Managerial duo emerge as contenders for Potters job

Chris Hughton and Alan Pardew are the two strong favourites to become the next Stoke City manager, as speculation over Nathan Jones leaving the struggling club continues to intensify. (Paddy Power). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Livesey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Leeds lose key duo to injury

Leeds United have been dealt a double injury blow, with captain Liam Cooper and teenage star Jamie Shackleton out for a lengthy period of time with a groin and hamstring injury respectively. (Yorkshire Evening Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Terriers boss lauds influential player

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has emphasised how important defender Terence Kongolo will be to helping his side avoid relegation, and has lauded the player's dressing room influence. (Huddersfield Examiner). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Livesey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3