Sheffield Wednesday star backs side to upset Everton, race heats up for Coventry City starlet - Championship gossip

The season is now eight games in, but still just four points separate the top 11 sides. Meanwhile, the rumour mill is still whirring away in the background. Scroll and click your through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.
1. Australian side end interest in Rovers striker
Western Sydney Wanderers are understood to have ended their interest in Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, after bring in ex-Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Alexander Meier instead. (The 72). (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
2. Ex-Whites star questions Leeds' promotion chances
Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slammed the Whites following their 1-1 draw with Derby County, claiming the side need to be 'more mature' to grind out wins and earn promotion. (Sky Sports). (Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport/Getty)
3. Forest keen on League Two sensation
Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be plotting a January move for Exeter winger Randell Williams. The 22-year-old has made five assists in ten league games so far this season. (Team Talk). (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
4. Struggling Royals lose key player to injury
Reading look to have been dealt a worrying injury blow, after key defender Michael Morrison left the stadium wearing a protective boot after damaging his ankle in a 2-1 loss to Blackburn. (Get Reading). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
