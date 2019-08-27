Sheffield Wednesday: Sheffield Wednesday: The current odds on the next Owls manager as two-time promotion boss challenges Lee Bullen for top job

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: The current odds on the next Owls manager as two-time promotion boss challenges Lee Bullen for top job

Sheffield Wednesday are busy gearing up for their Carabao Cup clash against Rotherham tomorrow evening, as they look to book their place in the third round of the competition.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 10:30

The Owls are still without a permanent manager at the helm, and here's who the bookmakers reckon are the lead contenders for the job at the moment...

1. Benito Carbone

Odds: 25/1. The former Owls star has publicly expressed his interest in the role, but the bookies don't seem to fancy his chances much by the looks of things. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

2. Rui Silva

Odds: 22/1. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino endorsed the Wolves assistant manager for the job, but the odds of him swapping Molineux for Hillsborough have continued to slide over the past few weeks. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

3. Nigel Pearson

Odds: 22/1. At one stage he was up among the bookies' front-runners, but he doesn't appear to be among the key contenders anymore, with some pretty long odds beside his name for a while now. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Jose Peseiro

Odds: 22/1. His CV is an eclectic delight, that's for sure! It includes an Egyptian league title, and domestic cup success in Portugal. He's also after a job at the moment, after leaving Sporting CP last winter. (Photo credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)

