Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday scouts spotted at key Portuguese clash, Lee Bullen speaks out on defender errors, Derby County target set for move elsewhere

Last weekend the Championship action saw more wins for the likes of Leeds United and Swansea City, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town's nightmare start to the campaign continued as they remain deep in the relegation zone.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 07:21

Here's the latest rumours from the second tier involving Sheffield Wednesday, along with a number of other Championship sides...

1. Canaries ready to offer England stopper January escape

Norwich City have emerged as contenders to sign Stoke City's want-away goalkeeper Jack Butland, and will look to make a move in January if they can haggle down his £25m asking price. (The Sun) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Whites ace contract talks continue

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips is said to be holding out for a contract offer in the region of £40,000 per-week, as the club continue to work on tying the player down to a new deal. (Football Insider). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Wolf favourite for Terriers job

German manager Hannes Wolf has emerged as the favourite for the Huddersfield Town job, following stints with the likes of Hamburger and Stuttgart. (Sky Bet). (Photo credit: Robert Michael/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: AFP Contributor

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Latics tipped to land free agent defender

Wigan Athletic could be set to make a move for American defender Lucas Pos, as they look to bolster their back-line with the free agent ace. (The 72) (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Photo: Tony Marshall

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3