Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday scouts eye Portuguese targets, Cardiff City chase ex-Manchester City starlet - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build on their stunning 4-1 away win to Middlesbrough last weekend with another impressive result this evening, when they take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium. The Owls’ push for promotion is looking steady so far under new manager Garry Monk, and another three points on the road would make for an excellent start to the new month.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 06:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 06:48 am

We're now just three months away from the transfer window re-opening, and the opening nine fixtures will have given the division's managers plenty food for thought in terms of where they want to recruit new players in January. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Rams skipper set for lengthy lay-off

Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be sidelined for as long as 15 months with a knee injury, after being involved in the drink-driving car crash that saw two of his teammates arrested. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Blues boss reveals new signings still has work ahead

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed new signing Josh McEachran still has work to do to regain full match fitness, after the ex-Chelsea man joined on a free agent deal. (Birmingham Mail). (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

3. Whites favourite could be replaced for key clash

Leeds United are reportedly set to drop fan's favourite Ezgjan Alioski, despite their manager not being prone to rotation, and may look to start Barry Douglas instead against West Brom. (Football Insider). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Former France boss questions Leeds manager's tactics

Ex-France manager Raymond Domenech has branded Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's style of football as 'impossible', claiming that his counter-pressing strategy isn't suited to his current crop of players. (Sport Witness). (Photo credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: AFP Contributor

