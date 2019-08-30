Sheffield Wednesday: QPR boss manager demands 'angry and frustrated reaction' from his side ahead of Hillsborough clash
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has put pressure on his side to bounce back from their humbling 2-0 loss to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as they prepare for a tricky trip to Hillsborough this weekend.
The west London club have made a reasonable start to the 2019/20 league campaign, and currently sit 12th in the table after picking up seven points from their first six matches.
Speaking ahead of his side's match against the Owls, Warburton gave his opinion on the challenge he expects from the encounter, and said: "(I'm preparing for) another tough encounter. It sounds repetitively boring to say that every week...but they're tough venues to go to.
"Hillsborough will be difficult, they're a team who have had a decent start to the season, they've got match-winning, international players; we know it'll be a really tough challenge."
Warburton added: "But likewise, we go there full of confidence...we know that we can play very well, and we've shown quality in every game that we've played for varying lengths of time...we're a decent side."
The Hoops have emerged victorious in their last three matches against Wednesday, with the last meeting between the two sides settled dramatically with a last gasp winner from QPR striker Matt Smith on the final day of last season.
The 56-year-old also claimed he wanted his side to produce a suitable response to the aforementioned cup exit, and stated: "We've lost a game of football, at home and in front of our supports, and you want an angry and frustrated reaction channelled in the right manner."
He concluded: "We know what we face on Saturday - it's a tough venue, a very good team, who will be keen on three points at home in front of their supporters. So we have to recognise what we need to do."