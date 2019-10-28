Sheffield Wednesday plot January transfer business, Neil Warnock hits out at Swansea City fans - Championship gossip
It really is hard to believe that the Championship season is already 14 games in, with an enthralling start to the campaign flying by seemingly in the blink of an eye. Last weekend's action saw Sheffield Wednesday miss a chance to return to the top of the division, after failing to find a winner in a tense 0-0 draw against Leeds United.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:40 am
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:41 am
However, There's still plenty of time for the Owls to earn their place at the top of the table, and just five points currently separate the top eleven sides in the English second tier. While there's still some way to go until the January transfer window opens, there's still been plenty of rumours doing the rounds as the season continues to develop and the campaign's narrative develops further. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...