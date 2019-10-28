Championship

Sheffield Wednesday plot January transfer business, Neil Warnock hits out at Swansea City fans  - Championship gossip

It really is hard to believe that the Championship season is already 14 games in, with an enthralling start to the campaign flying by seemingly in the blink of an eye. Last weekend's action saw Sheffield Wednesday miss a chance to return to the top of the division, after failing to find a winner in a tense 0-0 draw against Leeds United.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:40 am
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:41 am

However, There's still plenty of time for the Owls to earn their place at the top of the table, and just five points currently separate the top eleven sides in the English second tier. While there's still some way to go until the January transfer window opens, there's still been plenty of rumours doing the rounds as the season continues to develop and the campaign's narrative develops further. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Bundesliga club chase Lilywhites duo

German side Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be closely monitoring Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, and could look to launch a double swoop in January. (Football League World). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

2. Bluebirds manager lays into rivals fans

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock aimed a dig at Swansea City fans following his side's 1-0 loss to their Welsh rivals on Sunday, claiming that their supporters created a subdued atmosphere for the derby clash. (Wales Online). (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

3. Terriers ready loan move for summer signing

Huddersfield Town look likely to loan out summer signing Josh Koroma in January, as they aim to secure the 20-year-old old some regular first-team football. (Huddersfield Examiner). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Ex-Whites player tipped for Serie A switch

Vurnon Anita, who was released by Leeds United over the summer, has emerged as a potential target for Roma, who are looking to bolster their injury-ravaged midfield. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

