Sheffield Wednesday: Owls linked with move for Hamburg defender as deadline day intensifies
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering a move for Hamburg defender David Bates, as the club look to secure a new centre-back before this evening's deadline.
According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, the Owls are among a number of clubs chasing the Scotland international, who made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga 2.
The Star understand that Wednesday are still looking to sign Michael Hector from Chelsea, following his stellar loan spell at Hillsborough last season, but it could be possible that the Owls are exploring other, more cost-effective options.
This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Championship this summer, with reports earlier in the week suggesting Queens Park Rangers could be in for the centre-back, given that Mark Warbarton prebiously managed him at Rangers.
Given his relative youth and potential, Bates could prove a solid signing for Wednesday, should they look to pursue a deal.
It's set to be a busy deadline day for the Owls, with Massimo Luongo joining from QPR this morning, and move for Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy also believed to be in the pipeline.
Wednesday looked in fine fettle during their impressive 3-1 away win to Reading last weekend, and strengthening the squad further could go a long way to helping the side push promotion this season.