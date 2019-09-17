Sheffield Wednesday news RECAP: Owls boss reveals plans for 'adaptable' tactics, West Brom poised to land Wednesday target
Sheffield Wednesday are hard at work preparing for their upcoming Championship match against Fulham at the weekend, which will be an excellent test of the Owls' quality under Garry Monk.
By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 09:44 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
Here's a recap of all today's Sheffield Wednesday news, gossip, and social media. We’ll be back tomorrow, so join us as the Owls’ pre-match preparations go up a gear.