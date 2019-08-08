Sheffield Wednesday: Massimo Luongo sends classy message to QPR fans following Owls switch
Sheffield Wednesday's new signing Massimo Luongo has sent a message to Queens Park Rangers via social, following his deadline day switch to the Owls.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the Australia international wrote: “After an amazing 4 season my time at QPR is over. I have met some great people throughout my time here. QPR will always feel like a home to me.
“Thank you to all the players I have shared the dressing room with, for pushing me everyday and allowing to me to enjoy my work.”
He continued: “Thank you to all the staff who have helped me over the years. Some great people who are and always will be apart of the Qpr Family! And thank you to the QPR Fans for supporting us through the good times and the not so good time.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Thank you for accepting me and my family and making us feel apart of this club. We will always remember the electric atmospheres at Loftus Road.
Luongo concluded: “Finally, Good luck to the team. They are definitely ones to look out for this season. A great group on and off the park. I will be relishing the challenge to play against them soon! Bye for now.”
The 26-year-old began his career with Tottenham Hotspur, and has since played for Swindon Town and the Hoops.