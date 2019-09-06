Sheffield Wednesday manager latest: All you need to know about Garry Monk
Sheffield Wednesday are set to end weeks of speculation by announcing their new, permanent manager this afternoon, with ex-Birmingham City boss Garry Monk poised to take charge at Hillsborough.
Here's everything you need to know about the coach...
Who did he play for during his career?
For starters, he had a brief loan spell with the Owls back in the 2002/03 season, but the planned permanent deal never went through after the club were relegated.
He spent the bulk of his career playing centre-back for Swansea City, where he won the Championship in 2008, as well as the League Cup in 2013.
The 40-year-old also played for the likes of Barnsley, Southampton, and Torquay United, as well as Oxford United and Stockport County on loan spells.
What's his win record like with his former clubs?
Pretty solid, with an overall average of over 39%.
Swansea City (2014-2015) - 36%
Leeds United (2016-17) - 47%
Middlesbrough (2017) - 46%
Birmingham City (2018-2019) - 32%
How was his record against Sheffield Wednesday?
Impressive, winning four and drawing one game in his five matches facing the Owls as a manager.
What style of football does he play?
Monk likes his players to keep the ball and dominate the possession, but also likes to play in a forward-thinking and attractive manner. He tends to use wingers heavily in attacking play, which should work a treat for the Owls, with both Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy standing out as accomplished wide-men.
He's also said in the past that he doesn't believe in giving players the hairdryer treatment at half-time, and would rather focus on how to improve in the second half and respond positively to any set-backs.
Has he won any trophies as manager?
He hasn’t, but he's relatively new to the management game. He also took Leeds United to the League Cup quarter-finals back in 2016.