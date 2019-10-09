Championship

Sheffield Wednesday linked with double raid on divisional rivals, race heats up for Barnsley job - Championship gossip

With the international break now in full swing, Championship team will be taking a bit of breather, as England look to book their place at Euro 2020 through the qualification process. Sheffield Wednesday players not on international duty will certainly be glad of the rest, and will be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.

Next up, the Owls face Cardiff City at the Principality Stadium a week on Friday, which will offer them a prime opportunity to continue their push towards promotion in a tightly-packed second tier table. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Bluebirds handed defensive injury boost

Cardiff City's Jazz Richards is closing in on a return to full fitness, after missing all 11 matches of the campaign because of an injury picked up in pre-season. (Football League World). (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2. Tigers powerhouse moves closer to exit

Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen, who was hotly-tipped to leave the club over the summer, is said to have rejected a new contract with the Tigers, and could be set to leave in January. (The 72). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

3. Milner tipped to get Leeds United armband

Football pundit Darren Bent has claimed Marcelo Bielsa would welcome Liverpool's James Milner back to Leeds United with open arms, and could give him the captain's armband should he return next summer. (Football Insider). (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

4. Potters' fears eased over winger injury

Stoke City ace James McClean looks set to make a speedy return to first team action after the international break, following concerns over a back injury that saw him miss last weekend's victory over Swansea City. (Stoke Sentinel). (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

