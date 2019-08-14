Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen speaks out on chances of becoming permanent boss & claims he's 'living a boyhood dream' at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen has spoken enthusiastically about the experience of managing the Owls in the Championship so far this season, and has discussed his thoughts on getting the job on a permanent basis.
The former Wednesday captain took the reins at Hillsborough following Steve Bruce's shock exit earlier in the summer, and has so far led the club to two wins from two matches in the Championship this season.
Reflecting on his strong relationship with the club, in an interview with the Guardian, Bullen said: “I came down to Sheffield Wednesday late on in my career, had a good few years on the playing side and really enjoyed it and I’ve taken the club to my heart.
"I was brought up a Hearts fan because I was brought up in Edinburgh, and as a Liverpool fan because Kenny Dalglish was my hero as a kid but now Sheffield Wednesday is my team."
He continued: "I’m living a boyhood dream now, or manhood dream should I say, given the opportunity to take the team for a few games. You never know how long that will last so we will enjoy the ride as it goes.”
Bullen, who is currently the bookies' strong 1/10 favourite to be given the job on a permanent basis, discussed his hopes of being given the nod, and claimed: "I think I could do it going forward but I’m not going to put words in the mouth of anybody out there.
"I will just carry on doing what we have been doing and hopefully the results can do the talking.”
Wednesday will look to maintain their 100% season record this Saturday, when they take on Millwall at The Den.