Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen reveals season ambitions & applauds squad response to Steve Bruce exit

Under Bullen's guidance, the Owls have made an excellent start to the season, and head into Saturday's clash to Millwall top of the table with six points from two matches.

Discussing the club's ambitions for the season, via the Guardian, the 48-year-old said: “That (promotion) has to be the aim of the football club, to get up there. And from the city’s point of view, it would be great to have two Premier League teams up here."

"But we cannot continually look over the city with envy. We will let them take part in with their league and we will get on and deal with ours."

While a number of pundits tipped Wednesday to begin the season in turmoil, following a difficult summer for the club in which Steve Bruce left to join Newcastle United, the Owls got the 2019/20 campaign off to a flyer with a maximum six points from their two opening matches.

Bullen was full of praise for how his squad dealt with the tricky situation at the tail-end of the pre-season, and claimed: "We felt we had the right man in place (Bruce) but he’s gone and we cannot quite dwell on it. I think we’re calm, I think we’re comfortable and the players have proved that in their attitude over pre-season and in the games.”

The former Owls captain also lauded the depth his squad now posses, after a successful transfer window for the club which saw them land a host of bargain signings. He said: "I think we have a squad that can adapt to that odd knock or niggle and, in terms of that strength in depth, I don’t think we have had that in the last couple of seasons.”