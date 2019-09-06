Sheffield Wednesday key target joins divisional rivals, Derby County ace reveals failed AC Milan move - Championship gossip

Well, there's lots of time for all that to change, and second tier sides will be focusing hard on hitting the ground running after the international break. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Rams summer signing reveals Arsenal ambitions
Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has claimed he's eager to one day play for Arsenal, and that a summer move to AC Milan fell through before he agreed to join the Rams. (Football League World). (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
2. Forest defender backs side for promotion
Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has claimed the club have a squad more than capable of achieving promotion, after going five matches without a defeat. (Nottingham Post). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
3. Addicks land former Celtic defender
Charlton Athletic have snapped up free agent defender Adam Mathews, who joins the Addicks after impressing during a trial spell with the club. (Sunderland Echo). (Photo credit should read Ian MacNicol/AFP/Getty Images)
4. Leeds striker seeks new partnership with loanee
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has claimed that he and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could forge a solid strike partnership together, despite Marcelo Bielsa's preference to play just one centre forward. (Yorkshire Evening Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
