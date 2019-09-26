Championship

Sheffield Wednesday 'keeper lauds Garry Monk's football philosophy, Watford eye in-form goalscorer - Championship gossip

The build-up to the weekend's Championship action is gathering momentum, as second tier sides look to push forward and claim more precious points. Sheffield Wednesday face a trip up north to Middlesbrough, who are unbeaten at home so far this season. The Owls look more than capable of making the play-offs, and new manager Garry Monk will be keen to rack up as many points as possible before the hectic festive period begins.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:53 am
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:53 am

While there won't be any more big transfers until January - just the odd free agent deal here and there - there's still plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Leeds chief gives insight into scouting plans

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta has suggested that he's been focusing on securing young talents from smaller clubs, as the larger are more aware of the burgeoning stars they have on their hands. (Sport Witness). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Former Forest forward finds new club

Ex-Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward has a secured a deal with Scunthorpe United, after leaving the club back in May following his contract's expiry. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

3. Whites owner plots boost in club's riches

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be 'quietly confident' that the club will be worth £300m by 2021, if they're promoted to the Premier League this season and stay up for a further campaign, with Wolverhampton Wanderers being used as inspiration. (Football Insider). (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

4. Rams duo charged with drink-driving offence

Derby County pair Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been charged with drink-driving, after the latter crashed his Range Rover Sport into a lamppost on Tuesday evening whilst under the influence. (Telegraph. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

